On the Border

SB 4 could go into effect on March 9th if Supreme Court does not step in

Published 11:41 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- SB 4, the new law that would allow local and state officer to arrest and detain migrants suspected of crossing the border into Texas illegally, now lies in the hands of the nation's highest court.

The Texas state law signed by Governor Greg Abbott, which would make crossing into the border a state crime, could go into effect on March 9th. It would be up to the U.S. Supreme Court to make a decision on the constitutionality of SB 4.

ABC-7 learned Sunday that that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay on the decision made by Federal Judge David Ezra.

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout informed ABC-7 on Sunday, March 3rd, that plaintiffs in the lawsuit against SB 4 were informed of the announcement from the Circuit Court of Appeals over the weekend.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent out a post on the social media site 'X', and said, "Federal appeals court allows Texas immigration law to take effect...Obviously this is the case unless the Supreme Court intervenes by March 9th."

SB 4 was originally set to go into effect Tuesday, March 5th, until it was blocked by a federal judge on Thursday, February 29th.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

