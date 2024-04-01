Man killed on Juarez amusement park ride

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A carnival ride worker was killed after he fell off a spinning ride at the Chamizal Park in Juarez on Friday.

In video obtained by our news partners Canal 44, the worker appeared to be standing in one of the amusement park carts as the ride goes in circles.

Another man can be seen standing in the car and waving his shirt in the air.

The worker fell off the ride, and then attempted to stand before he collapsed.

Officials are reporting he was struck in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital before he later died.