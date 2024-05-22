Skip to Content
On the Border

Borderland drivers to be fined if they cut lines to cross to El Paso

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- This week, long lines to cross from Juárez to El Paso have been reported by Borderland drivers on social media.

El Diario de Juárez reports the Juárez's Road Safety Department (Coordinación General de Seguridad Vial) fined 60 drivers on Monday for cutting the line at various Ports of Entry.

Weeks ago, Road Safety officers were placed to assist the new Juárez Bus program and assigned to the different routes of the new public transportation program.

These officers were now sent back to the international bridges to alleviate traffic and prevent people from abusing and cutting the line.

The report also says drivers are now also reporting to road agents the vehicle type, color, and plates by recording or taking pictures of them.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Juárez Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) to learn more about the fines borderland drivers could face and the trends they have noticed lately.

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

