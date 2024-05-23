Sunland Park Fire Department rescues woman who fell off border wall

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department rescued a woman who fell off the border wall today.

This happened at the end of Anapra Road and west of Posey Road at 8:12 AM, according to SPFD.

The department posted about the rescue on social media. They say the patient, identified only as a woman in her twenties, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

ABC-7 is trying to learn more about the incident and the patient's injury.