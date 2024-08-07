Skip to Content
On the Border

Group from Africa found wandering Chihuahua highway after kidnapping, torture

IMSS Chihuahua
JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials in Chihuahua helped 10 people from Africa who had been kidnapped by a criminal group.

IMSS Chihuahua provided pictures of the group as they received help.

Courtesy: IMSS Chihuahua

The group was wandering the Chihuahua-Villa Ahumada highway August 6 in "deplorable" conditions. When officers got to the group, they discovered the group had been kidnapped and tortured, their families extorted. Mexican Red Cross staff reported the group was severely dehydrated, malnourished, and had suffered multiple injuries.

Courtesy: IMSS Chihuahua

Four people in the group were from Sudan. The other six were from Morocco.

Courtesy: IMSS Chihuahua

The group was then moved the a shelter where they are receiving medical care, psychological help, and legal assistance.

Courtesy: IMSS Chihuahua

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping and torture is still ongoing, Mexican officials say.

