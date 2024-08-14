Skip to Content
Texas National Guard soldiers reinforce razor wire barrier

Greg Abbott via X
By
New
Published 5:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas National Guard soldiers just reinforced the razor wire barrier along the border, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor posted about the reinforcement on social media. He also included two pictures of soldiers doing the work.

"Texas will continue to redouble our border security efforts," Abbott explained.

The razor wire barrier has been at the center of a legal fight in recent months.

KVIA ABC-7

