Texas National Guard soldiers reinforce razor wire barrier

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas National Guard soldiers just reinforced the razor wire barrier along the border, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor posted about the reinforcement on social media. He also included two pictures of soldiers doing the work.

📍El Paso



Texas National Guard soldiers reinforce the razor wire barrier to stop illegal entry.



Texas will continue to redouble our border security efforts. pic.twitter.com/WHIJFiVXOt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 14, 2024

"Texas will continue to redouble our border security efforts," Abbott explained.

The razor wire barrier has been at the center of a legal fight in recent months.