Southern California CBP officers seize $5 million in meth concealed in watermelon shipment

OTAY MESA, California (KVIA) -- CBP officers stationed at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized $5 million worth of meth concealed within shipments of watermelons Friday.

The officers reported finding 4,587 pounds of meth when they stopped a 29-year-old man driving a semi into the U.S. from Mexico.

The truck's manifest recorded a shipment of watermelons, however, when the semi underwent secondary inspection, officers found drugs inside.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their exceptional work over the past few weeks in uncovering sophisticated and diverse smuggling methods," stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country."