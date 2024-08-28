DHS approves $380 million for communities supporting migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just announced that, through FEMA and CBP, $380 million will be allocated to communities supporting incoming migrants.

The funding is part of the Shelter and Service Program. DHS is giving the money to communities that provide support such as food, shelter, clothing, acute medical care, and transportation to migrants released from DHS custody who are waiting their day in immigration court.

"This grant cycle provides a new opportunity through a competitive program and builds on the support being provided to communities on the border and in the interior," DHS officials explained Wednesday. "Last year, more than $780 million awarded through SSP and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program – Humanitarian Awards (EFSP-H) funding in Fiscal Year 2023 went to organizations and cities across the country."

DHS officials explained that because demand exceeds the money approved by Congress, not all communities will receive their requested funding.