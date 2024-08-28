Juárez remembers Juan Gabriel on the eighth anniversary of his death

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Today marks eight years since El Divo de Juárez passed away. Juan Gabriel died on August 28, 2016, in Santa Monica California; he was 66 years old.

Juanga, as he was affectionately nicknamed, suffered from hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol, diseases that experts say ended up contributing to his heart attack on the day of his passing.

He was set to perform in El Paso days after his death, concerts that fans didn't have the chance to experience.

Today, on the eighth anniversary of his death, as part of the Juárez Juangabrielísimo festival, the City of Juárez along with the Juan Gabriel Museum, will hold a mass at the San Lorenzo Sanctuary at 1 p.m. to remember him.

This is part of the 10-day celebrations planned during Juan Gabriel week.

ABC-7 will attend the mass and will bring you sights and sounds of the events in later newscasts.