Court denies motion to move Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada to New York for trial

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New court documents obtained by ABC-7 show that a court just denied the government's request to move Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia to New York for trial.

Zambada, a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was indicted on numerous crimes and was detained on those charges in the Borderland this summer.

Officials brought Zambada to a jail in El Paso, where he has been held since. He has appeared in court during his time in custody in El Paso and has pleaded not guilty.

Soon after his arrest, the government started trying to move Zambada to New York for trial. Today's denial will stop that process, at least for now.

Zambada's next status conference is scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024.