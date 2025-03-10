CBP launches app for people to self-report for deportation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the public-facing mobile application CBP Home.

"The application has a new feature – Intent to Depart – which offers unlawfully present aliens or those aliens whose parole has been revoked an orderly and defined voluntary process to notify the U.S. Government of their intent to depart the United States. This new feature is a necessary tool to comply with the President’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion," CBP said in a news release.

With the CBP Home Mobile Application, travelers, businesses, and stakeholders will continue to gain access to a single digital solution that streamlines CBP processes, enhances security, and reduces administrative burdens, all from the convenience of a mobile device.

“CBP Home App strengthens our mission to secure the U.S. border by ensuring lawful entry for travelers and supporting effective enforcement,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner, U.S Customs and Border Protection. “The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences. This reinforces our commitment to enforcing U.S. laws and safeguarding national security.”

Other functions include:

I-94: Apply for and pay for an I-94 up to seven days before arriving in the United States

Inspection appointments: Request inspections for perishable cargo entering the United States

Border wait times: Check wait times at the border

Bus Manifest: Submit a manifest for bus operators

"CBP Home App is a free mobile application available for download by any individual on an Apple or Android device via Apple’s App Store and Google Play, as well from the CBP website," CBP added.

ABC-7 reached out to local immigration attorneys to learn more about how this new App could impact immigration processes in the U.S.