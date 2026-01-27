Family of migrant killed at Camp East Montana seeking justice and accountability from federal government

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A hearing to discuss the case of the second migrant who died while in federal custody at Camp East Montana inside Fort Bliss happened today at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

56-year-old, Geraldo Lunas Campos from Cuba was pronounced dead on Jan. 3 of this year and recently the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

U.S. Senior District Judge David Briones recently granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the deportation of two detainees who witnessed the death of Lunas Campos.

Attorneys Christopher Benoit, Max A. Schoening and Will Horowitz are representing the children of Lunas Campos and attorney Darryl S. Vereen is representing the Department of Homeland Security in this case.

