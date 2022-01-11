Poland announces tax cuts meant to ease soaring inflation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has announced a second round of sales tax cuts as part of the right-wing government’s efforts to fight inflation after it reached a 21-year high last month. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that the tax on engine fuels will be cut to 8% from 23% from February through July. There will be no tax on gas used for cooking and heating, on some foods or on artificial fertilizers. Morawiecki said the cost of those measures could reach 20 billion zlotys, or $5 billion.