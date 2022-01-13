Virgin Orbit successfully launches 7 satellites into orbit

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Virgin Orbit rocket released from a jet flying off the California coast has carried seven small satellites into space. The launch Thursday kicks off a year in which the company plans a total of six missions, including two originating from Britain. Virgin Orbit’s modified Boeing 747 took off from Mojave Air & Space Port in the Southern California desert, flew out over the Pacific Ocean and dropped the LauncherOne rocket from under its left wing. The 70-foot-long booster ignited and hurtled toward space. It was Virgin Orbit’s third launch carrying satellites for customers. The company had two successful missions last year, following a 2020 test flight that failed.