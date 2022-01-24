No jail for 7 activists charged in protest near Swiss quarry

GENEVA (AP) — Seven environmental activists have been cleared or given suspended fines on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest for their roles in a protest against expansion of a limestone quarry in rolling Swiss countryside. The defendants dealt with Monday in the court in Nyon, north of Geneva, were the first among some 40 people who are facing court action over a show of civil disobedience last March at Mormont hill. That is the site of a quarry owned by Swiss-French construction materials company Lafarge Holcim located about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Lausanne.