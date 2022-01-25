Canada investigating cyberattack amid tensions with Russia

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian officials say hackers launched a cyberattack on the country’s Global Affairs Department last week. The Canadian government is not saying who it suspects was behind the Jan. 19 attack, which has left some diplomats without access to some online services almost a week later. But the attack came one day before the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security urged companies to bolster protections against the potential for Russian-backed attacks. That comes amid escalating tensions over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.