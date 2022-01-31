Boeing lands huge airplane order from Qatar Airways

By The Associated Press

Boeing says it has landed a huge new order for planes from Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways. Boeing said Monday that Qatar ordered up to 50 cargo planes and committed to but up to 50 of its Boeing 737 Max jets. It’s a huge win for the U.S. aircraft maker over European rival Airbus, which has been locked in a bitter fight with Qatar Airways over the paint jobs on some Airbus planes. Boeing and Qatar Airways did not disclose financial terms of the deal.