Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the backing of his Chinese counterpart amid fears in the West that Moscow is preparing for military action against Ukraine. Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday. They issued a joint statement highlighting “interference in the internal affairs” of other states as Russia amasses troops on its border with Ukraine. Diplomatic moves continue in Europe in efforts to avert armed conflict.