Cyberattack targets Vodafone Portugal, disrupts services

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Vodafone Portugal says it has been hacked though no confidential customer data was compromised. The company is one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies. It said in a statement Tuesday that “a deliberate and malicious cyberattack aimed at causing damage and disruption” was underway. The company said the attack late Monday affected the company’s 4G and 5G services, fixed line and SMS services and digital and voice customer services. Vodafone Portugal says it provides fiber services to 3.4 million Portuguese homes and companies and has 4.7 million cellphone customers. The company said it had managed to restore mobile voice services by early Tuesday.