Czechs ditch COVID-19 pass rules, ease limits on crowds

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has moved forward with easing coronavirus restrictions, cancelling a requirement for people to present a certificate proving they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to use services and attend public events. As of Thursday, people no longer need the health pass to enter restaurants, cafes and hairdressers as well as sports and cultural events. Prime Minister Petr Fiala says the government will lift more coronavirus measures later this month. The health minister says starting Feb 19, more people will be allowed to attend concerts and sports events.