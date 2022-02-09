Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand’s Parliament

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police have begun arresting protesters camping on the grounds of New Zealand’s Parliament on the third day of a protest against coronavirus mandates. Police called in extra officers but seemed prepared to wait out the protesters. More than 50 have been arrested by noon, many charged with trespassing or obstruction. New Zealand was spared the worst of the pandemic after it closed its borders and implemented strict lockdowns, but some have grown weary of the restrictions. Among the protesters’ grievances are vaccine requirements for certain workers and mask mandates such as those in stores and schools. Politicians convening in Parliament appeared to be in rare unison by not acknowledging the protesters.