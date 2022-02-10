Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is vowing to press ahead with changes to the electrical power industry despite U.S. concerns that they could close off markets, choke competition and possibly violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday the proposed changes “don’t affect the treaty at all.” But he acknowledged foreign companies have been complaining that the change in rules would affect investor confidence in Mexico. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry raised “significant concerns” over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable power.