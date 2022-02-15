Pentagon: Contractor mergers hurt national security, economy

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

The Defense Department has released a report that says mergers and consolidation among its contractors pose risks to the U.S. economy and national security. Senior Biden administration officials previewed the report ahead of its release Tuesday. The report lays out steps to block mergers that run contrary to Defense Department interests and reduce barriers to entry for new contractors. The report also seeks to strengthen supply chains. The report is part of a broader government effort under President Joe Biden to promote competition within the U.S. economy. Antitrust agencies already are taking steps to block mergers deemed harmful to the national interest.