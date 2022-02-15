S. Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at elementary schools and nursing homes starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said schools will be getting enough kits for students to use twice a week, though the tests won’t be mandatory. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said officials will consider both the pandemic’s growing economic strain and threats posed by the omicron surge before announcing new social distancing measures on Friday. Health officials on Wednesday reported a record 90,443 new infections, shattering the previous one-day high set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases.