US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The United States formally requested the arrest and extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández less than three weeks after he left office. It follows years of speculation about alleged links to drug traffickers. Honduran security forces surrounded Hernández’s neighborhood and the Supreme Court of Justice scheduled an urgent meeting Tuesday to select a judge to handle the extradition request. In a video released by Hernández’s legal team, attorney Félix Ávila said that everything would have to wait until a judge is designated. But National Congress Vice President Rasel Tomé said Hernández had to turn himself in or he’d be arrested.