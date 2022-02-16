Key energy agencies diverge as demand and oil prices climb

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Leaders of the world’s most consequential energy bodies have gathered for a forum to discuss the uncertain future of oil. It comes as demand rebounds and prices climb to their highest in years even as nations pledge to transition to cleaner forms of energy. The forum on Wednesday, which included speakers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, presented varying forecasts for oil demand. Yet from the outset, the wider debate on how the world should best transition away from so-called dirty fuels and other sources of carbon emissions that pollute the air played out as speakers gave their remarks.