Czechs to lift all limits on gatherings as infections drop

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has agreed to further ease coronavirus restrictions as the wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant has been receding. Health Minister Vlastimil Valek says that all limits on the number of people attending any public gatherings, including sports matches and concerts, will be lifted on March 1. Valek also says mandatory testing of health care workers and staffers at nursing homes will end on March 13. He says starting the same day, masks will remain mandatory only on public transport and at medical facilities and nursing homes. The Czech Republic recorded over 14,000 daily new cases, about half of what the daily tally was a week ago.