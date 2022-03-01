AP source: Biden to ban Russian planes from US airspace

By DAVID KOENIG. ZEKE MILLER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

Associated Press

President Joe Biden plans to announce that the U.S. is banning Russian aircraft from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. The move follows similar action by Canada and the European Union this week. The two people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s State of the Union speech in advance of the Tuesday night event. In remarks he is set to deliver, Biden gives an ominous warning that without consequences, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression won’t be contained to Ukraine.