14 workers confirmed dead in China coal mine collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media are reporting all 14 workers who were trapped when a coal mine in the southwest collapsed 10 days ago had died. A rescue operation finished Sunday noon after the bodies of the miners were retrieved. The operation in Guizhou province was challenging because the roof caved in about 2 miles from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area was considerably large, according to media reports. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. China’s coal mines are among the world’s deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.