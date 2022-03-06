Skip to Content
Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The price of oil has jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares are sharply lower as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil surged to nearly $130 a barrel early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations. A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed — and both sides blamed each other. Meanwhile, oil prices came under more pressure after Libya’s national oil company said an armed group had shut down two crucial oil fields.  

