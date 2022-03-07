Teachers in Minneapolis say they’ll strike starting Tuesday

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in the Minneapolis School District said they would go on strike after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. Their planned strike Tuesday means no classes either online or in person for some 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. Union members said they could not reach agreement on wages, especially a “living wage” for education support professionals, as well as caps on class sizes and more mental health services for students. Teachers in the neighboring St. Paul School District, with about 34,000 students, were also in mediated negotiations ahead of a possible strike Tuesday. Union officials said the issues were largely the same in both districts.