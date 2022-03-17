Cambodia drops COVID-19 testing for vaccinated visitors

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has announced new measures that significantly ease pandemic-related restrictions for foreign visitors, including dropping mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers who have been vaccinated. Health Minister Mam Bunheng said in a statement Thursday that fully vaccinated passengers no longer need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before their arrival in Cambodia. Inbound passengers also no longer need to take a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 upon arrival, though they are encouraged to do so on their own. A policy of visas upon arrivals is also being restored. The new regulations go into effect immediately. Cambodia in 2019 welcomed 6.61 million foreign tourists, but arrivals last year plunged about 85% from that record high to 196,000.