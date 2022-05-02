Germany, India sign $10.5B green development deal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and India have signed a series of bilateral agreements that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. The accords were signed Monday during a visit to Berlin by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to drum up support from India for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine. Modi reiterated his call to both Russia and Ukraine to end the fighting, but refrained from any overt criticism of Moscow. Reporters were not permitted to ask questions after the two leaders spoke – an unusual arrangement at the otherwise media-friendly German chancellery.