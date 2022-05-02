Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India’s coal usage

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. Experts say the situation highlights India’s pressing need to diversify its energy sources, as demand for electricity is expected to increase more than anywhere else in the world over the next 20 years as the densely populated country develops.