Airbus posts 1.2 billion euro profit; will build more A320s

By The Associated Press

Airbus says its first-quarter profit is up sharply from a year ago, as the airlines that buy its planes recover from the worst of the pandemic. Airbus said Wednesday that it earned 1.22 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in the first three months of this year. Revenue is up 15% from a year ago. Airbus says it plans to increase production of its best-selling A320 family of airliners to 75 a month by 2025. Those planes compete with Boeing 737 jets for use on short and medium-range flights.