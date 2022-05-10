Crucial NATO decisions expected in Finland, Sweden this week

By KARL RITTER

Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The question of whether to join NATO is coming to a head this week in Finland and Sweden, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered the long-held belief that remaining outside the military alliance was the best way to avoid trouble with their giant neighbor. If Finland’s president and the governing Social Democrats in both countries come out in favor of membership, NATO could soon add two members on Russia’s doorstep. That would be a historic development for the two Nordic countries. Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II.