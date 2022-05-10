Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital, a day after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Armored trucks with soldiers on Wednesday were seen rolling into some areas of Colombo, where the government is facing its severest challenge in decades as the country plunges into economic crisis and protests. Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continued into despite a strict curfew. Anti-government protests began over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted Sri Lanka and left its people facing shortages of fuel and other essentials.