Airbnb overhauls site searches with categories of rentals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making the biggest changes in a decade to the way people search its site for short-term rental homes. Airbnb said Wednesday that it is adding more than 50 categories for searches. Currently, most people search Airbnb by entering dates and a location. Now they’ll be able to search by categories including being close to a beach or national park, or to an activity like skiing or surfing. The company says it’s also strengthening consumer protections for travelers when the home they rent doesn’t live up to expectations. The changes are being rolled out this week, in time for what Airbnb predicts will be a strong summer.