Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao are empty after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned anyone violating the rules would be punished. Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. The government reported 59 additional daily cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.