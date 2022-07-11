EXPLAINER: What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Reporter

Elon Musk and Twitter are bracing for a legal fight after the billionaire said Friday he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the social media company. Twitter is vowing to challenge Musk in court to uphold the agreement. Shares of Twitter slid about 10% on Monday. There are many questions left for Twitter users, investors and others to mull — including why Musk backed out and whether Twitter can legally force him in court to go through with the deal he signed.