Starbucks closing 16 US stores for safety issues

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Starbucks is closing 16 U.S. stores because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. The coffee giant is closing six stores in its hometown of Seattle, six in Los Angeles, two in Portland, Oregon and one each in Philadelphia and Washington. Starbucks said employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores. Starbucks says the closures are part of a larger effort to respond to staff concerns and make sure its stores are safe and welcoming. But some employees are angered, saying they were given no input on the closures.