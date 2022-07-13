7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman in a deadly string of Southern California store robberies. The chain on Wednesday asked people to anonymously supply information following Monday’s five-hour wave of holdups at six stores in Brea, Santa Ana, Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra. A clerk and another man were shot and killed at two stores. Police say they believe all the holdups are linked and they’ve shared images of the suspect — a masked, hooded man in a sweatshirt with a distinctive design of white lettering and green leaves.