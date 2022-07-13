EU rule of law report decries situation in Poland, Hungary

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive has decried the rule of law situation in Poland and Hungary and centered on perceived breaches in their judiciary and media in its annual report. The European Commission said that it was all the more important for the 27 nations to be a beacon of democracy on an unstable continent as it comes against the background of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Wednesday that “the EU will only remain credible if we uphold the rule of law at home and if we continue to reinforce the rule of law culture.”