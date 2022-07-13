EXPLAINER: What happens next in the Musk-Twitter saga?

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writers

Twitter has sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an attempt force him to complete his $44 billion takeover of the social media company by accusing him of “outlandish” and “bad faith” actions that have caused the platform irreparable harm and “wreaked havoc” on its stock price. Legal experts say Twitter has a strong case, but the coming court battle is still likely to be long, contentious and the outcome, uncertain. The court could force Musk to complete the acquisition or the two sides could settle in the end. Other, less likely outcomes are also on the table in this tumultuous saga.