India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling $551 million. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, says it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff. Citing security concerns, India has also banned more than 300 Chinese mobile apps and has tightened rules on Chinese investment in India.