Reports: Musk demands months for trial prep in Twitter suit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk fired back Friday at Twitter’s lawsuit seeking to force him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the platform, according to multiple news reports. Musk’s lawyers accused the company of withholding information about fake accounts — a longtime preoccupation of Musk’s — and of creating delays and providing evasive responses and technical obstacles. Back in April, Musk pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said a week ago that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company.

