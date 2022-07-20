Ex-UAW execs convicted of corruption get out of prison early

DETROIT (AP) — Two former presidents of the United Auto Workers who were convicted of corruption at the union have been released early from prison after less than a year in custody. The Detroit News reports that Gary Jones was released to home confinement in June. Dennis Williams went home in March. Jones and Williams acknowledged that they had used union funds for golf trips, expensive meals and stays at California villas. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has discretion to release some people early under a 2018 law. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit says it wasn’t told that Jones and Williams were going to be placed on home confinement.

