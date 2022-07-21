Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9B

Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement it will acquire One Medical for $18 per share in an all-cash transaction. One Medical is a membership-based service that offers patients in-person and virtual doctor visits. As of this March, it had about 767,00 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets. The deal marks one of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions, following its $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods and $8.5 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM.

