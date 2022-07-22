AmEx 2Q profits fall 14% despite higher cardmember spending

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express’ profits fell 14% in the second quarter, the company said Friday, as higher expenses more than offset record spending on its network by its cardmembers. AmEx said it earned a profit of $1.96 billion, or $2.57 a share, down from a profit of $2.28 billion, or $2.80 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results did beat analysts’ expectations, who were looking for AmEx to earn a profit of $2.42 a share, according to FactSet.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.