‘Bullet Train’ repeats No. 1; ‘Top Gun’ flies back up ranks

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action film “Bullet Train” led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend. A quiet spell in theaters and incredible staying power allowed “Top Gun: Maverick” to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release. “Bullet Train” pulled in $13.1 million in its second go-around. Three new films went into wide release but none cracked the top five films. It’s an expected but still acute late-summer downturn in big releases that gave plenty of airspace for the year’s biggest movie, “Maverick,” to make another fly-by in theaters. It made $7.2 million, bringing its cumulative total to $673.8 million.

